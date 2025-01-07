Keefe D Files Motion To Dismiss Charges Over 2Pac Murder

Keefe D’s efforts to extricate himself from the legal proceedings surrounding his alleged involvement in Tupac Shakur’s murder have encountered significant setbacks. Despite earlier attempts to secure bail, Judge Carli Kierny has remained unconvinced, citing inconsistencies in the evidence provided.

In August, Keefe D presented supplemental financial records to meet the $750,000 bail requirement. However, Judge Kierny expressed skepticism about the legitimacy of the documentation. “I have a sense that things are trying to be covered up,” she stated during the hearing.

Her concerns centered around two letters purportedly linked to an entertainment company. Judge Kierny noted several red flags, including misspelled names, an unusual return address, and an insignificant signature, which cast doubt on their authenticity. These letters reportedly related to efforts by music manager Wack 100 to advocate for Keefe D’s release.

With bail denied, Keefe D and his attorney, Carl E.G. Arnold, have pivoted to filing a motion to dismiss all charges. According to reports from AllHipHop, Arnold argues that the case has been plagued by “unjustified” delays, which he claims have resulted in fading memories, the death or disappearance of key witnesses, and the loss or destruction of critical evidence.

Arnold further contends that the prosecution is overly reliant on dated information from as far back as 2009 obtained by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He asserts that these long-standing “facts” have rendered the case “irreversibly ineffective,” constituting a violation of Keefe D’s rights.

A key element of Arnold’s argument is the alleged existence of a proffer agreement from 2008. As part of a joint federal-Los Angeles task force investigation, Keefe D reportedly provided information about the events surrounding Tupac’s shooting. In exchange, he was allegedly promised immunity. Arnold claims that Keefe D’s statement—admitting he was in the white Cadillac and handed the weapon used in the fatal shooting to backseat passengers—is now being improperly used against him despite the terms of the agreement.

Keefe D is scheduled to appear in court on January 21 to argue for the dismissal of charges. Until then, the case continues to unfold, keeping the decades-old mystery of Tupac’s murder in the spotlight.