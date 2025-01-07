LiAngelo Ball, known as “Gelo,” is making waves in the music world with his rap career reaching new heights. The former UCLA basketball player has secured a coveted spot on the Rolling Loud California 2025 lineup just days after his debut single, Tweaker, went viral.

The festival’s roster, announced earlier this week, places Gelo alongside industry heavyweights such as A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Peso Pluma, YG, Quavo, and Ab-Soul. It’s a meteoric rise for the young artist, whose track was officially released on January 3 and has since gained significant traction online and beyond.

Notably, Tweaker has captured the attention of major sports teams. The Detroit Lions celebrated their NFC No. 1 seed win by jamming out to the track, while NBA teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, and Chicago Bulls have also shown love for Gelo’s budding music career.

Before pursuing music, Gelo was a basketball standout at Chino Hills High School and later joined UCLA before playing professionally overseas with his brother, LaMelo Ball. While he aspired to make it to the NBA, many now believe he’s found his true calling in the studio.

Though it’s unclear how long Gelo’s Rolling Loud set will be, given that Tweaker is his only released track, his brother Lonzo Ball has teased that Gelo has more songs ready to drop. Fans of both his music and his basketball legacy will undoubtedly be eager to see what he brings to the stage in 2025.