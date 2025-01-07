Rolling Loud, the iconic multi-city hip-hop festival, has officially revealed its highly anticipated lineup for 2025, marking its third edition in Inglewood, California. This year, the festival will occur on March 15 and 16 at Hollywood Park, just beside SoFi Stadium. Tickets for the event will go live on Friday, January 10 at 12 PM PT, promising fans a weekend packed with unforgettable performances.

Headlining Saturday is none other than A$AP Rocky, whose set will be accompanied by an exciting array of artists, including YG, Sexyy Red, Ski Mask the Slump God, Larry June, BossMan Dlow, Ab-Soul, Xavier Wulf, Cash Cobain, Osamason, Xaviersobased, and many more.

On Sunday, Playboi Carti takes the stage as the headline act, joined by Ken Carson, Blxst, Destroy Lonely, Quavo, 03 Greedo, Dom Kennedy, Tee Grizzley, Luh Tyler, AzChike, TiaCorine, Kamaiyah, and a host of other rising stars. Additionally, Peso Pluma, the Latin music sensation, will make his Rolling Loud debut as a special guest, though it’s yet to be confirmed which day he will perform.

One notable change for 2025 is Rolling Loud’s decision to shorten the festival from three days to two. Co-founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif expressed their excitement about the change, saying, “We’re excited to switch things up with a two-day format that keeps all the energy of Rolling Loud but makes it more affordable for our fans. By cutting down a day, we can offer the same epic lineup, dope activations, and unforgettable vibes at an easier price on the wallet. It’s all about ensuring everyone can unite to celebrate hip-hop without breaking the bank.”

Rolling Loud California 2025 promises to continue its legacy of showcasing hip-hop’s most prominent names alongside up-and-coming talent. The festival has become a staple for fans and artists alike, cementing itself as one of the premier events for hip-hop culture.