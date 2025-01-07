Rudy Giuliani Held in Contempt in GA Election Officials Case

Former New York City mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani is being held in contempt for not providing information to Georgia election officials, which he defamed.

According to CNN, the officials continue to pursue $150 million in damages, and Giuliani is clutching on to the ownership of a $3.5 million Palm Beach, Florida condo that he resides in.

The information requested by the officials, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, is to aid in their trial preparation. Giuliani is accused of “running the clock” before their trial.

Giuliani has also placed hurdles in providing collateral. He recently turned over a 1980 convertible Mercedes Benz but not the title to the car. Many of the transfers in the deal are still incomplete.