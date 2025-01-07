From Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2025, adidas Basketball honored Derrick Rose with a heartfelt celebration in Chicago, recognizing his illustrious career, deep ties to the city, and dedication to giving back. The event-filled weekend highlighted Rose’s journey from a young Chicago hooper to NBA MVP and community advocate.

The festivities began Thursday with a one-day pop-up flower shop, Rose’s, at Tortoise Supper Club. Fans could send roses on Rose’s behalf to individuals who positively impacted their lives. That evening, Rose hosted the premiere of his short film, Becoming a Rose, at Soho House Chicago, a tribute to his hometown and supporters. A panel discussion followed, where Rose expressed gratitude to the city that shaped him.

Friday featured an alumni basketball game at Simeon Career Academy, Rose’s alma mater. Joined by fellow alumni and former Chicago Bulls teammates, Rose played against the varsity team, raising funds for charitable causes.

Saturday saw a floral art installation at Clybourn Park, offering fans commemorative adidas x Derrick Rose merchandise, symbolizing Rose’s enduring bond with Chicago.

The tribute concluded with a halftime ceremony at the Chicago Bulls game against the New York Knicks. The United Center crowd celebrated Rose’s contributions to Chicago basketball and his lasting legacy, cementing his place as a hometown hero.