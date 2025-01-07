Unrivaled, the trailblazing professional women’s basketball league, announced tennis star Coco Gauff as its latest high-profile investor. This follows last month’s announcement of an oversubscribed Series A funding round, which raised over $28 million, adding to the $7 million secured in its May 2024 seed round. The combined $35 million highlights widespread support for Unrivaled and its mission to elevate women’s sports.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Unrivaled as an investor,” said Coco Gauff. “Basketball is one of my favorite sports, and the chance to support a league that’s redefining the game is exciting. I look forward to being part of this movement and continuing to help elevate women’s sports to new heights.”

Gauff joins a star-studded roster of investors, including Alex Morgan, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Carmelo Anthony, Michael Phelps, Dawn Staley, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and business leaders like Moira Forbes and Gary Vaynerchuk.

The league’s success underscores its transformative potential, garnering unprecedented financial backing and enthusiasm that extends beyond the sports world. Unrivaled continues to set a new standard for women’s sports innovation and investment.