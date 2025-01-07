The MLB community is mourning the loss of former pitcher Brian Matusz, who passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 37. The heartbreaking news was shared by MASN’s Roch Kubatko, who announced the tragic development on social media.

“Very sad to hear that former #Orioles pitcher Brian Matusz passed away this morning. Was 37. 4th-overall pick in 2008 draft,” Kubatko posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The Orioles also posted about Matusz’s passing on X, saying, “Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn the passing of former Oriole, Brian Matusz. A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-2016, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched. He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he could, was a cherished teammate, and always had a smile on his face. Brian’s family and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

Born in Grand Junction, Colorado, Matusz rose to prominence as a standout pitcher at the University of San Diego. His exceptional collegiate performance led the Baltimore Orioles to select him with the fourth overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft. Just over a year later, Matusz made his MLB debut on August 4, 2009.

Though he initially entered the league as a starting pitcher, Matusz transitioned to a bullpen role after facing challenges early in his career. By 2013, he had found his stride as a reliable left-handed reliever, playing a key role for the Orioles from 2013 to 2015. He was part of Baltimore’s playoff squads in 2012 and 2014 and wrapped up his MLB career with the Chicago Cubs in 2016.

Over his eight-year MLB tenure, Matusz compiled a 27-41 record with a 4.92 ERA across 280 appearances, including 69 starts. After leaving the MLB, he continued his baseball journey in Mexico and with the Long Island Ducks, playing his final professional game in 2019.

Former teammate and fellow first-round pick Matt Hobgood reflected on Matusz’s kindness and generosity. “Just heard the news about Brian Matusz passing away this morning,” Hobgood wrote on X. “This is awful…he was one of the first people to call me after I signed in ‘09. Took the time to call, encourage me, and wish me well in my career. It always meant a lot that he did that. RIP, my friend.”

While details surrounding Matusz’s passing remain unclear, tributes have been pouring in from across the baseball world. It’s evident that Matusz left a lasting impression not just as a talented pitcher but also as a person who touched the lives of many.

Matusz would have celebrated his 38th birthday on February 11.