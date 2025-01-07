The Tennessee Titans hold the top selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, set to take place April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The NFL announced the tentative first-round draft order today, with adjustments pending postseason results.

Several factors determine draft positioning. Teams not making the playoffs are ranked 1-18 based on their regular-season record, with ties broken by the aggregate strength of schedule each team faces. For playoff teams, the order reflects postseason performance: Super Bowl winners pick last, with runners-up, conference finalists, and earlier playoff losers following in reverse order of standing.

The top of the NFL Draft order shuffled around after Week 17.



Ties in draft order are resolved using additional tiebreaking criteria, including divisional or conference standings and rotations between rounds for multi-team ties. Denver, Pittsburgh, and Tampa Bay, all tied in record and strength-of-schedule, await postseason outcomes to finalize their draft positions.

The Titans’ selection marks an opportunity for the franchise to rebuild after a challenging season. The draft’s location in Green Bay underscores the league’s efforts to celebrate football traditions, with fans eager to see how teams leverage their picks.

The finalized order will be confirmed post-Super Bowl, setting the stage for one of the NFL’s most anticipated annual events.