SZA Expresses Desire to Make ‘Peaceful Children’s Music’

SZA is ready to bow out of the music industry. While the success of Lana floods her, SZA is honest about being ready to live a different life.

“To fulfill my last 2 album requirements I think I just wanna make peaceful children’s music n get outta here,” SZA wrote. “Then go be a farmer n donate the produce to underserved communities.”

We better enjoy her while we can.

SZA says she wants to complete her album contract agreement by making children's music:



“I think I just wanna make peaceful children’s music n get outta here . Then go be a farmer n donate the produce to underserved communities.” pic.twitter.com/6kH67Mp0lO — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 4, 2025

SZA’s SOS has made history, logging its 12th nonconsecutive week atop the Billboard 200. The album, bolstered by its recent deluxe LANA edition, earned 130,000 equivalent album units in the week ending January 2, including 125,500 streaming units (166.31 million on-demand streams), 4,000 album sales, and 500 track equivalent units.

This milestone makes SOS the first R&B/hip-hop album by a woman to spend 12 weeks at No. 1 in 38 years, a feat last achieved by Whitney Houston’s self-titled album in 1986, which reigned for 14 weeks.

Kendrick Lamar ascends to No. 2 on the chart, followed by Sabrina Carpenter at No. 3, the Wicked film soundtrack at No. 4, and Billie Eilish rounding out the top five.