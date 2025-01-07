T.I. and Tiny’s OMG Girlz Lawsuit Payout Slashed from $71M to $17M After Legal Setback

Whoops, T.I. and Tiny Harris, saw a significant reduction in their lawsuit payout against MGA Entertainment after a judge ruled that their intellectual property case over the OMG Girlz lacked key evidence. The initial $71 million award was cut to just $17.8 million in damages, with $53.6 million in punitive damages now off the table.

The sprawling lawsuit, which had been underway for several years, accused MGA Entertainment of copying the likenesses of the OMG Girlz in their L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. dolls. The couple, who have been outspoken advocates for artists’ rights, alleged that the dolls were suspiciously similar to the group they helped create and promote. Despite two previous mistrials, the third trial resulted in a victory for T.I. and Tiny, though the payout was considerably reduced following the latest ruling.

Get this: on Monday, January 6, U.S. District Judge James Selna ruled that there was insufficient evidence to prove that MGA Entertainment had intentionally infringed on OMG Girlz’s trademark. According to the Lanham Act, proof of intentional infringement is necessary for punitive damages to be awarded. As a result, the court slashed the punitive damages, effectively reducing the couple’s win from $71 million to just over $17 million.

Interestingly, the Lanham Act allows plaintiffs to recover profits from trademark infringement, but it also grants the courts discretion in determining the damages. Despite this setback, Tiny, who has been at the forefront of the legal battle, expressed her gratitude to the jury after the initial ruling: “We wanted to thank the jurors for just seeing us through this and believing in what we said. They heard our story and knew we weren’t lying. It’s amazing.”

What’s more, T.I. also shared his thoughts on the outcome, emphasizing the resilience of his family and the importance of protecting intellectual property. “It’s a testament to the relentless resilience of my wife, daughter, and nieces,” he said. “We’re just happy we were able to come out on top and fight for creatives and our intellectual property.” His attorney, John Keville, added, “We appreciate the jury for standing up to MGA’s bullying and misrepresentations.”

Despite the financial setback, the OMG Girlz continue to move forward with their music career. The group reunited in 2023 and is set to open for SWV and Xscape on their Queens of R&B tour in 2024, signaling their creative journey is far from over.

While this legal battle may not have concluded with the financial payout they hoped for, T.I. and Tiny’s continued efforts to defend their artistic legacy have not gone unnoticed.