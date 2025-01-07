Vybz Kartel celebrates life outside on his birthday today with new song and video “STR8 VYBZ”. “Make it rum” the Worl’ Boss declares in the intro of this TJ Records, Adidjahiem Records & Angustura produced single, carrying the same name as the dancehall star’s new rum line.

Kartel also lands the cover of Billboard, the publication’s first exclusive digital cover for 2025 shortly after his historic homecoming Freedom Street Concert (produced by Downsound Entertainment) after serving over 13 years in prison.

Following his prison release in July 2024, when his conviction was overturned after serving 13 years, Kartel’s star has risen even higher. In just a few months, he received his first GRAMMY nomination in the Best Reggae Album category for his EP Party With Me, launched a rum brand (STR8 VYBZ), and staged his monumental return with the Freedom Street concert. This year, the living legend will also release a deluxe 10th-anniversary edition of his iconic album Viking (Vybz Is King). Vybz Kartel has cemented his legacy. He stands as a living legend, embodying the indomitable spirit that defines the island of Jamaica.

