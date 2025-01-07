The controversies surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs show no sign of slowing down, as new accusations continue to emerge about the music mogul’s alleged personal vendettas. The latest claim comes from Chopper, a former member of Da Band, the rap group Diddy formed on the reality show Making the Band. In a candid interview with The Art of Dialogue, Chopper revealed his belief that Diddy harbored a deep-seated dislike for the late Tupac Shakur.

According to Chopper, the animosity became evident during an interaction when Diddy asked him about his musical influences. Chopper mentioned Tupac as one of the artists who inspired his style, but his answer reportedly didn’t sit well with Diddy. “That nga didn’t talk to me for like four fking days after,” Chopper claimed. He further explained that Diddy wouldn’t tolerate anyone comparing Tupac to the late Notorious B.I.G., Diddy’s close friend and collaborator. “Everything was about Biggie. You couldn’t even put ‘Pac in the same sentence as him,” Chopper added. “Diddy hated ‘Pac. Hated everything about Tupac.”

Chopper also recounted an instance where Diddy allegedly forced Da Band members to memorize and recite every word of Biggie’s iconic track, “Juicy.” Reflecting on the experience, Chopper expressed skepticism about whether Biggie himself would have insisted on such a tribute. “He made us recite that whole f**king thing,” Chopper said. “And I don’t think Biggie would’ve cared if a n**ga memorized his sh*t like that.”

The conversation took a darker turn as Chopper theorized that Tupac’s murder in 1996 might be indirectly linked to Diddy’s current legal troubles. The rapper speculated that the authorities might be exploring connections between Diddy and the case. Keefe D, a former gang member and associate of Tupac’s murder suspects, is currently facing charges in relation to the rapper’s death. “I think the real reason they ain’t letting Puffy out is because they’re trying to connect him to that Keefe D situation,” Chopper asserted.

Chopper suggested that Diddy’s denied bail may not only be about his recent legal challenges but could also signal a larger investigation into historical events. “They know if they let him out on house arrest, he ‘gon be a good boy,” Chopper concluded, hinting at the gravity of the allegations hanging over Diddy’s name.