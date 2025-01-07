On a recent episode of Apt. 5H, hosts Bianca Torres and Jim’s World spoke to Comedian Derek Gaines (known for his roles in Chicago PD and The King of Staten Island) about the infamous rap beef between Jadakiss and Beanie Sigel.

Shortly after, former State Property member, Oschino Vasquez claimed to have written Beanie Sigel’s verse for his “Kiss The Game Goodbye Freestyle”.

Oschino, who has been very vocal about Jay-Z and his tenure as a Roc-A-Fella Records signee, showed up in the comments on IG of the Apt 5H show to let all of the followers know that he was actually the one who wrote the rhymes for beans’ scathing freestyle against The L.O.X.’s top brass.

This may come as a surprise to some, as Beanie was recognized as one of Roc-A-Fella’s most reputable lyricists, only rivaled by his then-boss Shawn Carter with some even saying that Sigel’s rhymes trumped Hov on numerous Roc tracks. How real is Oschino’s claim? Well, this tidbit of info is sure to come up again in debates about who took the crown in this monumental battle where very few can actually declare a winner.