WWE Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer

WWE has unveiled a major multi-year partnership with Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer, bringing the Hall of Famer’s fast-growing brand into the spotlight on Monday Night Raw and other prominent WWE platforms.

According to Boardroom, Real American Beer will debut its branding on the ring mat corners of Raw, which is now streaming on Netflix. This collaboration also includes WWE acquiring a minority stake in the beer company, which has rapidly expanded to 20 states since its launch in June 2024.

The partnership extends beyond the ring, leveraging WWE’s massive digital presence. Exclusive short-form content featuring Real American Beer will be shared across WWE’s platforms, connecting with over 700 million global users. This strategic collaboration marks a new chapter for both the iconic wrestling organization and Hogan’s growing brand.

