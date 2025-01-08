Busta Rhymes Flexes His Weight Loss: ‘The Blessings Don’t Stop’

New Year, new body. Busta Rhymes is highlighting his new figure, showing off a weight loss. TMZ notes Busta has dropped 64 pounds, which was aided by a private chef on tour and a consistent workout regimen.

Peep Busta’s message:

THE BLESSINGS DON’T STOP SO WE WON’T EVER STOP!! NEVVVVVERRRRR!!! GRAND RISING DON’T BLOCK YOUR BLESSINGS AND BE GREAT PEOPLE!!

“WENT TO THE BATHROOM TO WASH UP, PUT SOME SOAP ON MY FACE AND MY HAND UPON A CUP.

AND SAID A, MIRROR MIRROR IN THE WALL, WHO IS THE TOP CHOICE OF THEM ALL?!

IT WAS A RUBBLE DUBBLE 5 MINUTES IT LASTED, THE MOREOR SAID YOU ARE YOU CONCEITED BASTARD!!”

You can see his new look below.