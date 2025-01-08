Cardi B Says No Sex or Dating Until She Finishes Her ‘Mission’

Another day, another Cardi B career update. Hitting social media, Cardi revealed that she is sidestepping sex to get her mission done because it’s a distraction. The mission appears to be her album.

“I don’t even want to take dick right now. Every single time I take dick, I get distracted. I don’t want no distraction,” Cardi said. “I put a little pause on my dating life because January is very, very, very, very important, and I have a mission to complete. And if I don’t complete this mission, it’s gonna fuck up the schedule for this year.”

You can hear Cardi announce it all below.

Cardi B swears off sex & dating to finish new album: "I’ve been getting tested"



Cardi B wants the world to know she is far from hard up for money. With rumors flying that the rapper must rely on brand deals, Cardi hit Spaces to reveal she could make $65 million in a day.

“I want to let y’all know that I could wake up tomorrow and sign a contract, and I would have half of $65 million, or half of $70 million, in my bank,” Cardi said.

She would reveal that she has not accepted a touring deal because her second album isn’t out. That’s currently scheduled for 2025. You can see the reveal below.

Cardi B is gearing up for a major comeback in 2025. The Bronx-bred diva is sending a clear message to anyone who’s crossed her in 2024. On Sunday, November 24, Cardi took to IG Live, delivering a message to her followers and detractors alike.

With her trademark confidence, Cardi warned those who had wronged her this year, demanding they make amends before the new year begins. “I’m telling you right now,” she said, her tone firm. “Every person who played with me in 2024—y’all better apologize today. I mean it. Apologize today.”

PERIODT. That wasn’t a typo btw.

Now, Cardi has made it clear she plans to enter 2025 with a clean slate, having no tolerance for any lingering disrespect. Her declaration became even more intense as she continued, saying, “As soon as 12:00 A.M. hits, I’m hitting the reset button. And I’m whipping everybody’s ass with a wet belt.”

The thought of the wet belt. Lol.

Though she didn’t name specific individuals, Cardi’s frustration was palpable. “I’m sick of everybody,” she confessed, revealing her weariness with the drama she’s faced over the past year.

Sometimes the apps don’t need to be called out. They know who they are.

Looking back on 2024, Cardi called it “the weirdest year I’ve ever experienced.” She had previously shared that her highly anticipated sophomore album, initially expected to drop in 2024, would be delayed. Despite the setback, she remains optimistic about the future. “Next year is going to be my year,” she confidently declared. “My album will drop, and my secret businesses will finally come to light.”

Interestingly, she wrapped up her Live on a lighter note; Cardi showed her usual humor, joking, “Hopefully, I get myself a little boyfriend next year. I’m hoe-less right now,” before adding, “I gotta get my s### together.”

Let’s see what happens. We’re here for it.