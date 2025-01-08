Dwight Howard Invites Shaq to End Feud on Podcast: ‘Settle This Like HOF Black Men’

Gotta love the olive branch strategy. To finally resolve their long-standing feud, Dwight Howard has extended a peace offering to Shaquille O’Neal, inviting the basketball legend to appear on his podcast to hash out their differences. The 39-year-old Howard, known for his larger-than-life personality both on and off the court, took to social media on January 7 to address the ongoing tensions between himself and the former NBA MVP.

In a seemingly emotional post, Howard expressed his discomfort with the public squabble, particularly given that both men are successful Black icons in the sports world. “I don’t want people to get entertained by two Black men going back and forth over petty stuff,” Howard wrote. “I don’t want to bicker. I just want to settle this like the two successful HOF Black men we are!”

Get this, Howard, acknowledging O’Neal’s undeniable dominance in the game, made a direct call for reconciliation. “You the most dominant center of all time!” he continued. “Come on to the podcast and let’s hash this out.”

Advertisement

What’s more, later that day, Howard took to Twitter to further clarify his intentions. In an X Spaces session, he reiterated that he had never taken the feud personally, emphasizing that his goal was to mend their relationship in a respectful and productive way. “I’ve never had any personal issues with Shaq,” Howard stated, re-affirming his invitation for O’Neal to join him on his Above the Rim podcast. “Let’s sit down and talk, we both deserve to move on.”

However, being Howard, he did not shy away from throwing a few more what you might call subtle jabs at O’Neal in his posts. In one, he referenced O’Neal’s frequent comments about him, writing, “I won’t ‘Ever say your name again,’ said that 5 times.” This was a subtle dig at O’Neal’s repeated critiques of Howard despite his previous vow to stop mentioning him altogether.

Still, Howard maintained his desire for a peaceful resolution, adding, “I want peace all around the world,” and continuing to stress his readiness to settle the matter with O’Neal constructively.

The tension between the two big men recently reignited following Howard’s comments during a podcast on Ray Daniels’s The Gaud Show. When discussing their years of animosity, Howard hinted that he might even attend TNT Studios to challenge O’Neal to a physical altercation. This suggestion seemed to push O’Neal over the edge.

In response, O’Neal went on a social media tirade, declaring that Howard was “dead” to him and dismissing the idea of settling things with a fight. The feud appeared to escalate quickly, but Howard’s recent attempts at reconciliation indicate his desire to close this chapter amicably.

If you’re a fan of the sport, the two basketball giants have a complex history, with Howard often compared to O’Neal throughout their careers due to their similar playing styles and positions. Despite the occasional public back-and-forth, both are widely regarded as among the best centers in the history of the NBA. Howard’s open invitation to O’Neal suggests that, after years of discord, the former teammates might finally be ready to lay their differences to rest—for good.

What do you think, will Shaq take Howard up on his offer to join the podcast and squash their beef? Time will tell, but for now, Howard is making it clear that he’s ready to end the drama once and for all.