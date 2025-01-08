Eazy The Block Captain’s Ex Calls Him Out for Reusing Call and Response ‘Gimmick’

The battle rap world has been ablaze with drama, as Eazy The Block Captain, Remy Ma, and Papoose find themselves at the center of an increasingly messy situation. Rumors of infidelity and heated public exchanges have spilled over into the rap arena, leaving fans and critics speculating about the true nature of these relationships.

Last month, tensions between Remy Ma and her husband, Papoose, reached a boiling point. Remy hopped online to address allegations of Papoose’s affair with professional boxer Claressa Shields. In a retaliatory move, Papoose reignited longstanding rumors of Remy’s rumored relationship with Eazy The Block Captain.

The Battle That Broke the Internet

During a recent battle against Shotgun Suge, Eazy openly addressed the speculation. At one point, he turned to Remy Ma in the audience and asked, “Don’t you love me?” to which she replied, “Yes.” The moment quickly became the talk of the internet, with Suge using it as fodder to mock the pair. In a scathing bar, Suge labeled Eazy a “Temu Papoose” and referenced alleged rumors of Papoose physically confronting Eazy.

Advertisement

Hurricane Du Enters the Chat

Adding another layer to the saga, Eazy’s ex, rapper Hurricane Du, chimed in on X (formerly Twitter) this week, exposing a strikingly similar moment from her past with Eazy. In a resurfaced clip, Eazy is seen asking Du the same question during a battle, and she also responds affirmatively.

“Reusing gimmicks is something we gotta deal with,” Du captioned the post, pointing out the recycled tactic. Anticipating accusations of bitterness, she followed up with another post to clarify her intentions.

“Sigh. I left Eazy. I’m not scorned, I’m happier than I’ve ever been,” Du stated. “Grown men in media so biased, I got them out they body about a bar. I’m a rapper, a waaaaaaaay better one than the mfs questioning my integrity. The bar sounded familiar, I went and got the receipts. It ain’t personal.”

Reusing gimmicks is something we gotta deal with 😩😭 pic.twitter.com/h80EtNZ5Q3 — OG BARBIE JOHNSON (@TheHurricaneDu) January 6, 2025

Currently, neither Eazy The Block Captain nor Remy Ma has responded to Hurricane Du’s posts. Meanwhile, the rap community continues to debate the authenticity of the relationships and the ongoing drama, with many praising Shotgun Suge for turning the moment into an impactful performance.

A Battle for the Ages

While Eazy’s battles are known for their intensity, this latest clash has blurred the lines between art and reality. Whether the public declarations of love and the personal jabs are genuine or strategic, one thing is certain: the rap battle scene hasn’t been this captivating in years.

With fans and critics waiting for responses from all parties involved, this story is far from over. One question lingers—how will the fallout affect the careers and reputations of those at the center of this storm?