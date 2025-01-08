Fifth Suspect in Murder of Julio Foolio Arrested in Jacksonville

The fifth murder suspect of Julio Foolio was captured after being on the run for several months.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Davion Murphy’s arrest brings all suspects into custody. He avoided capture for six months.

The 27-year-old Murphy was apprehended at a Jacksonville apartment complex.

“While it took some time, JSO and partners worked daily to hold these individuals accountable,” said JSO Director of Investigations and Homeland Security Mark Romano.

In July, Tampa police announced multiple arrests on Monday in connection to the shooting that left Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio dead. Sean Gathright, 18, Alicia Andrews, 21, and Isaiah Chance Jr., 21, were arrested in Jacksonville and charged with premeditated first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

At that time warrants were issued for Rashad Murphy, 30, and Davion Murphy, 27, who were still at large.

The rapper, whose real name was Charles Jones, was fatally shot on June 23 at a Holiday Inn on Fowler Avenue. Police believe Jones was attempting to secure a room at the hotel after being kicked out of an Airbnb while celebrating his 26th birthday.

Authorities have indicated that the suspects are members of rival Jacksonville gangs who collaborated to murder him. Jones had posted his location online multiple times before the shooting, and it is believed the suspects followed before ambushing his car at the Holiday Inn.

They released the entire footage of foolio 😳 They saying they’re opening a RICO in jax pic.twitter.com/3pcKSuZF1t — BIG Indica 🦋 (@indicachildT) July 29, 2024

In addition to Jones, three others were injured in the shooting but survived their injuries. Law enforcement also released a video of the incident, highlighting the suspects stalking Jones, wearing all black, and firing upon a car in which Jones attempted to escape. According to News4Jax, He was sitting in the front passenger side. The shooters were armed with a handgun and two rifles. The murder was the latest in a history of violence between 6 Block, which Foolio was a member of, and the gang’s rivals ATK and 1200.

“Today, three dangerous criminals are off our Florida streets and in police custody where they belong,” Waters said. “These individuals have chosen lives of urban terrorism and with arrests we show Tampa, Jacksonville and the rest of Florida, we hold violent criminals accountable.”

Video was also released of the moment when authorities arrested the alleged murderers, which you can see below.