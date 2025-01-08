As raging wildfires continue to devastate parts of Los Angeles, residents forced to flee their homes are struggling to find accommodations. Many of the city’s top hotels are fully booked, leaving evacuees with limited options for shelter.

Reports indicate that the crisis began escalating on Tuesday when flames swept through Pacific Palisades, an affluent neighborhood home to many celebrities. Hotels like The Peninsula Beverly Hills quickly filled up, with any cancellations snapped up by displaced residents. The hotel is offering a 10% discount to wildfire evacuees, but demand remains overwhelming.

Other luxury hotels, including The Beverly Hills Hotel, Waldorf Astoria, Four Seasons, and SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, are also fully booked. The iconic Hotel Bel-Air is nearly at capacity, and potential guests are experiencing long wait times for reservations. Similarly, The Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey has no vacancies.

The wildfires have destroyed thousands of acres, reducing homes and properties to ash. Among the losses are estates owned by high-profile figures. Meanwhile, a new fire broke out overnight in Pasadena, forcing additional evacuations and compounding the displacement of tens of thousands of residents across Los Angeles County.

Officials are still investigating the causes of the fires, which have left destruction and uncertainty in their wake. Emergency responders and local authorities continue to battle the blazes while offering resources to affected families, but housing options remain scarce as the crisis persists.