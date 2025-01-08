Lil Baby has dropped off the deluxe edition of his WHAM album. And it appears he dropped off some shade on Gunna as well.

One of the singles released in the deluxe is “Running Sh-t” and it has some words for rats.

“I don’t care what he did, he a rat still,” Baby raps. “And I said what I said, don’t @ me.”

Previously, Lil Baby let it be known that any relationship he had with Gunna is finished. In an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Lil Baby revealed he “ain’t got no relationship” with Gunna.

Charla would push forward, stating the Internet believes Lil Baby doesn’t think he can make a hit without Gunna. To which he replied, “The Internet will say anything.”

He added, “You know how many hits I got? That don’t even make sense. I only see what I got to see. I try my best to keep going. I don’t feed into the comments and all of that.”

Also, Charlamagne asked if Young Thug requested a collaboration between the two would he be done. In short, the reply was, “I don’t see that happening.”

You can hear it all from Lil Baby below.

Gunna’s attorney is stepping up to set the record straight regarding his client’s involvement in the YSL RICO case and the accusations of him being a “snitch.”

On January 3, 2025, attorney Steve Sadow took to social media to defend the rapper against claims that he cooperated with authorities to secure his release, particularly in relation to his relationship with fellow rapper Young Thug.

He was blunt about it all to say the least and we have to say the facts are the facts. But we have to ask, does anyone really care whether he did or didn’t? Anyways, let’s keep unpacking …

Let’s recap the YSL RICO Case and Gunna’s situation

Gunna, born Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, became a focal point of the YSL (Young Slime Life) RICO trial when he took an Alford plea in December 2022, after spending 8 months in jail. The plea deal allowed Gunna to avoid a lengthy prison sentence, but it also sparked intense controversy, with critics accusing him of betraying his YSL associates, including Young Thug, who was facing similar charges. Gunna was sentenced to five years with a suspended sentence, meaning no jail time, probation, or travel restrictions, which further fueled speculation about his alleged cooperation with authorities.

However, Sadow strongly refuted the idea that Gunna cooperated with prosecutors to undermine Young Thug’s case. In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), Sadow explained that Gunna did not “cooperate,” “say anything,” or “do anything” to harm Young Thug’s defense. He clarified that Gunna’s plea agreement was never used during Young Thug’s trial, and Gunna was not named as a witness. He also pointed out that Gunna’s sentence included no probation, travel restrictions, or living conditions, and he could continue his music career while Young Thug’s trial proceeded.

Sadow’s post also aimed at those who continue to criticize Gunna, including prominent rappers like Lil Baby and Lil Durk, who publicly labeled him a “rat” following the plea deal. Lil Baby, in particular, called Gunna out during a 2023 interview with DJ Akademiks, which sparked further division in the hip-hop community. In response, Sadow wrote, “THOSE THAT HAVE AND CONTINUE TO BAD MOUTH GUNNA, GET OVER IT. NUFF’ SAID.”

Sadow went on to compare Gunna’s situation to Young Thug’s. While Gunna was able to move forward with his career, performing internationally and earning millions, Young Thug spent over two years in jail, ultimately pleading guilty to lesser charges and being sentenced to 15 years of probation with reporting conditions. Sadow made it clear that Gunna’s decision to take the plea did not impact Thug’s case, noting, “Gunna did NOT cooperate, and did NOTHING and said NOTHING to cause harm to Thug’s case.”