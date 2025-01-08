Donald Trump is having his way with the leaders of tech companies. The latest is Mark Zuckerburg, who is leading Meta in a policy change that will end fact-checking and more.

“The recent elections also feel like a cultural tipping point towards, once again, prioritizing speech,” Zuckerberg said. “So we’re going back to our roots and focus on reducing mistakes, simplifying our policies and reducing free expression on our platforms.”

So what will be in place? What Zuckerburg calls a “more comprehensive community not system.” Think what Elon Musk has done with X.

Furthermore, Zuckerburg looks to work alongside the Trump administration “to push back on governments around the world that are going after American companies and pushing to censor more.”

According to Deadline, Trump spoke about the decision, stating, “I think they have come a long way, Meta, Facebook.” He also noted his threats to Zuckerburg over his business practices are “probably” in practice.