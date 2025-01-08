Nelly and Ashanti, one of hip-hop’s favorite power couples, are giving fans an intimate look into their lives in a new docuseries currently in production for Peacock. The show, produced by Critical Content (Netflix’s Sly and MTV’s Catfish), promises to explore their growing family, creative ventures, and enduring romance.

The couple, now married and reportedly expecting their second child, began filming several months ago, according to Deadline. Both stars will serve as executive producers under their legal names, Cornell and Ashanti Haynes.

The docuseries marks a new chapter for Ashanti, stepping into unscripted television alongside Nelly, who previously headlined BET’s Nellyville. That 2014 series gave viewers a glimpse into the rapper’s life as a father, mentor, and entrepreneur. The upcoming show promises to build on that legacy, now including Ashanti, her artistry, and their shared journey.

Rekindling Romance and Building a Family

Nelly, 50, and Ashanti, 44, rekindled their romance in 2023 after a decade apart. They first dated from 2003 to 2013 and reunited years later, bringing their love story full circle. By April 2024, the couple announced they were expecting their first child, a baby boy born in July, and they quietly tied the knot in December 2023.

Since their reunion, fans and observers have noted Nelly’s radiant happiness. While the rapper has shied away from addressing public speculation, he shared his admiration for Ashanti in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“She’s a great person, she’s a great mother,” Nelly said, praising her nurturing qualities. “Even when it comes to doing this—having birthday parties and things like that. So to have that person with you, it’s like, ‘yeah, that’s it.’”

Ashanti echoed the sentiment, calling Nelly her soulmate. “It’s priceless, honestly, just to have my soulmate, like my person, like my best friend, like my protector,” she said. “The universe doesn’t make mistakes. I’ve learned a lot about… just being grateful, graceful, and giving people grace.”

A Peek Inside

The docuseries promises to blend the warmth of family life with the high stakes of their careers in music, fashion, and business. Fans can expect candid moments of parenthood, glimpses into their creative projects, and the undeniable chemistry that has kept audiences rooting for them.

As the couple embarks on this new chapter, their love story continues to inspire—a testament to second chances, enduring love, and the beauty of building a legacy together. Keep an eye out for the premiere on Peacock, where Nelly and Ashanti will bring their story to life like never before.