Nike is introducing the “Year of the Mamba,” a challenge to athletes everywhere to embrace the hard, uncomfortable path in 2025 in pursuit of their boldest dreams. Rooted in Kobe Bryant’s legendary Mamba Mentality, this initiative intertwines his relentless drive for greatness with the cultural significance of Lunar Year 2025—the Year of the Snake.

The Year of the Mamba encapsulates Kobe’s unwavering philosophy: achieving greatness through grit, sacrifice, and the fearless pursuit of betterment. Nike is bringing this mindset to life through its Year of Mamba collection, a range of Kobe-branded apparel and footwear meticulously crafted to inspire athletes to embody Mamba Mentality.

At the heart of the collection is the Kobe 5 Protro “Year of Mamba,” featuring advanced basketball innovations like a forefoot Zoom Air unit and Protro midfoot foam. Its iridescent “Eggplant” colorway highlights Kobe’s career while paying tribute to the Year of the Snake with Mandarin inscriptions on the tongue. A striking “University Red” colorway will also debut exclusively in China.

The apparel line is led by a premium Kobe jacket, combining a satin-like rain-resistant exterior with a quilted interior for warmth. Embroidered on the back is a snake entangling five rings, symbolizing Kobe’s championships and relentless work ethic. The collection also includes T-shirts, crewnecks, and fleece pants with similar motifs.

Nike will expand the collection this winter with the Details Collection, which reimagines basketball attire. Highlights include a modernized take on tear-away pants, a shooting shirt transformed into a dress, and innovative uses of basketball mesh. Each piece embodies Kobe’s meticulous attention to detail.

Additionally, Nike will release two revamped footwear classics: the Kobe 9 Elite High Protro “Masterpiece” and the Kobe VI Protro “Sail.” The Kobe 9 features a React foam midsole and updated traction, while the Kobe VI offers fresh colorways honoring Kobe’s legacy, including a design inspired by a mamba shedding its skin.

Athletes are encouraged to channel Mamba Mentality through weekly workouts available in the Nike App, following the Kobe Interest to test their limits.

The Kobe 5 Protro Year of Mamba collection launches globally on January 9, while the Kobe 9 Elite High Protro and Details Collection arrive February 8. The Kobe VI Protro “Sail” debuts February 13. Products will be available on nike.com and select retailers.

Nike’s Year of the Mamba stands as a powerful tribute to Kobe Bryant’s legacy, urging athletes worldwide to pursue excellence with relentless passion.