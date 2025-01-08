Health Hip Hop Community News Source Sports | News, Highlights and Interviews

Orlando Magic Launches $750K Venture Challenge for Sports and Wellness Startups

January 8, 2025
Shawn Grant

The Orlando Magic, in partnership with the DeVos family and LEAD Venture Corporation, announced the Orlando Magic Venture Challenge, Powered by LEAD. This exclusive pitch event offers up to $750,000 in total investment capital to early-stage startups in sports, health, and wellness.

Applications open January 6 at OrlandoMagicVenture.com, targeting global startups in late pre-seed or post-product stages. Up to six companies will be selected to pitch their ideas in a “Shark Tank”-style setting on March 26 at the Kia Center. Individual funding will range from $50,000 to $200,000, with potential mentorship, advisory support, and commercial arrangements with the Magic.

This initiative aligns with the Magic’s ongoing commitment to innovation, demonstrated through their adoption of cutting-edge technologies and creation of the NBA’s first design thinking-based innovation lab. In partnership with LEAD ONE, a pre-seed investment vehicle, the Magic aim to drive advancements in performance, fan engagement, and basketball growth.

For details, visit OrlandoMagicVenture.com.