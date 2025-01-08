Rolling Loud California 2025 Announces Star-Studded Lineup with A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, and Peso Pluma

Kicking off a new era after a decade of dominance, Rolling Loud California 2025 returns to Hollywood Park in Inglewood, CA, on March 15-16. The World’s Largest Hip-Hop Festival unveils a stellar lineup headlined by A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, and special guest Peso Pluma, alongside more than 75 artists showcasing the vibrancy of hip-hop culture.

With a refreshed format, Rolling Loud California offers fans its immersive festival experience at accessible prices, starting at $179 for GA passes and $499 for VIP. Spanning three stages, the festival also features signature attractions like Loud Cutz, the Rolling Loud Tattoo Parlour, Bunny’s Bae Bar, and an array of yet-to-be-announced art installations and cultural activations.

Headliners A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti bring their dynamic artistry to the mainstage. Rocky continues to build anticipation for his album Don’t Be Dumb, fueled by hits like “Tailor Swif” and “Ruby Rosary” featuring J. Cole. Carti, riding high off his Rolling Loud Miami 2024 performance, previews tracks from his forthcoming album I AM MUSIC. Peso Pluma adds to the excitement, delivering hits from his platinum-selling album ÉXODO.

Beyond the headliners, Rolling Loud California celebrates the diversity of hip-hop with performances from stars like YG, Quavo, Ken Carson, and Destroy Lonely; breakout talents like Sexyy Red and Ski Mask The Slump God; and West Coast legends such as Ab-Soul, Dom Kennedy, and Blxst.

Rolling Loud California 2025 promises a weekend of unforgettable performances, cultural celebration, and a powerful snapshot of hip-hop’s evolution.