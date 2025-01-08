2025 will not spare us from fake news, if you believe Drake, who is immediately firing back at accusations that a series of supposed leaked DMs are allegedly of him discussing LeBron James. The Lemon Pepper Freestyle rapper has denounced the DMs as fake, calling out the person behind the leak.

This all started around January 7, where so-called designer Chris Blake Griffith, shared screenshots of a supposed conversation with Drake on the gram. In their exchange, Griffith compared his issues with NFL player Stefon Diggs to what Drake claimed were problems with his own label. In response, the rapper allegedly said that his struggles were more akin to a hypothetical scenario where Nike, a longtime partner, funded a campaign about LeBron James “cheating on his wife.”

Drake reportedly continued: “Not adidas or Reebok. Nike, the company he been with since he started… my situation is not no street s**t.”

This supposed exchange seemed to reference Drake’s recent freestyle in “Fighting Irish,” where he aired his grievances about betrayal and conflicts with former friends. Although the track did not mention names, many fans interpreted the lyrics as a subtle jab at LeBron and former NBA teammate DeMar DeRozan, both of whom had publicly aligned with Kendrick Lamar after Drake’s feud with him.

One of the lines from the “Fighting Irish” freestyle reads:

“Talkin’ ‘bout we family, well, I’m not the cousin to visit

God forbid we ever got to tarnish your public image

All that brother talk as if I really discovered a sibling

Six degrees, my memory’s retrievin’ our humble beginnings.”

However, after the “leaked” DMs gained traction online, as they tend to do and DJ Akademiks took to social media to set the record straight. Now in fairness, AK is a fan and ally of the 6 God so there’s that but that doesn’t mean what he is saying is not true.

Referring to the conversation as “fake,” Akademiks, who has been in contact with credible sources from Drake’s OVO camp, clarified that the rapper himself had labeled Griffith as a “rat” for spreading false information.

“This is a fake DM,” Akademiks wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Drake called buddy a Rat… he got mad and made up some fake DM to try to make the blogs and go viral. End of story. Source – THE BOY.”

Despite the controversy, it seems the story behind the leaked DMs is far from over. Drake has firmly dismissed the claims, leaving fans and followers to sort through the drama surrounding the rapper’s complicated relationships with LeBron James and other figures in his orbit.