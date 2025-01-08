Kanye West’s turbulent relationship with Adidas continues to make headlines. Although it’s been over two years since the rapper and fashion mogul severed ties with the iconic sportswear brand, the 47-year-old has not moved on. Recently, West went on a lengthy and explosive Instagram rant targeting Adidas, accusing the company of trying to “hold him back” and revisiting the drama between them.

In the post, Kanye shared a screenshot of a Google search for his popular Yeezy brand, showing the Adidas website ranking above his YZY website. “Members at Adidas, stop doing this,” West wrote in the caption. “Stop doing your moves to hold me back. Our partnership is done. You’re a 60 billion dollar company that froze my accounts. Now I’m back on my feet (no pun intended) and I’m not going to stand for this (no pun again).”

West reflected on the years of collaboration with Adidas, highlighting his contributions to the brand’s lucrative Yeezy line. He suggested that Adidas had mistreated him, mainly because of his outspoken nature and willingness to stand up for himself. “Y’all tried to intimidate and oppress me,” he wrote. “Everyone remembers I had major issues with Adidas because of design theft and oppression before ‘the tweet,’” alluding to the anti-Semitic remarks that caused a public fallout and the loss of major business partnerships.

Advertisement

The “Vultures” artist also threw shade at designer Jerry Lorenzo, whose Fear Of God label recently partnered with Adidas. “Side note, y’all know Jerry was corny and disloyal for doing work with Adidas after the way they handled things,” Ye said. “I still showed up to his show that was a copy of my Hollywood Bowl show, being the so-called bigger man, but I’m never doing that again for no one. It’s Yeezy over everything.”

A sense of betrayal fueled West’s rant. He believed many of those who once claimed to support him only did so for their own gain. “Now they banished,” he declared. “NO MORE HUGS. Yeezy over everything. I’m not here as a platform for anyone else. I am here to dominate as I always have.”

Despite his ongoing feud with Adidas, Kanye made sure to highlight the success of his YZY brand, emphasizing his independence. “The Yeezy.com site made 100 million dollars last year and that was with it only being up for 6 months,” he boasted. “I took the site down for 6 months to get control over my Shopify accounts. People wanted to make me believe that I couldn’t do this on my own. We sold over a million pairs of pods, and I’ve been working on ten other styles for the past two years.”

This latest rant comes on the heels of Kanye’s unconventional Super Bowl commercial in 2024, which he self-funded and filmed on his iPhone while riding in the back of a car. In typical Kanye fashion, he humorously admitted that the high cost of the commercial spot meant there was no budget left for the production itself.

The outburst is a continuation of Kanye’s increasingly erratic behavior and controversial public statements, including his widely condemned anti-Semitic remarks in 2022. These comments led to his severing ties with major brands like Adidas, Balenciaga, and GAP, among others. Despite the fallout, West’s outspoken and often volatile nature shows no signs of subsiding, as he continues to battle not only corporate giants but also the public perception of his increasingly erratic behavior.

As Kanye wages war on Adidas, one thing is clear: Yeezy will remain at the center of his world, and he has no plans to let anyone stand in his way.