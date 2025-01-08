LiAngelo Ball’s debut single “Tweaker,” is that song. Period. Tweaker fits the bill in what the world would consider a viral hit. Is it for the moment or a sign of a real career in music for Ball, remains to be seen but like most of pop culture, we’re rooting for him.

Released under his rap name G3 GELO, the track’s infectious hook and nostalgic 90s-inspired beat have caught the attention of fans and industry veterans alike, setting the stage for LiAngelo’s musical rise.

The song’s catchy, bass-heavy instrumental has taken over social media, with snippets being shared everywhere from Instagram stories to even legacy media outlets.

Get this, this joint is getting the respect from other artists, including rappers Moneybagg Yo and Boosie Badazz, both of whom are eager to jump on the track.

When it comes to Moneybagg Yo, he wasted no time in showing his support for LiAngelo’s musical debut, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to offer his services for a remix. “@“LiAngeloBall send me da open verse ima tweak 🔥🗣️,” Bagg wrote, signaling that he’s ready to add his flavor to the track.

@LiAngeloBall send me da open verse ima tweak 🔥🗣️ — SPEAK (@MoneyBaggYo) January 7, 2025

What’s more, Boosie Badazz also voiced his interest, tagging LiAngelo and writing, “Send da verse @LiAngeloBall ‼️‼️” The veteran rapper’s shout-out adds to the growing list of co-signs for the song, which is rapidly gaining momentum.

Send da verse @LiAngeloBall ‼️‼️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) January 8, 2025

What’s dope is it isn’t just the hip-hop community that’s backing LiAngelo. TMZ caught up with DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia, who weighed in on the track’s retro sound. Paul, who immediately recognized the influence of classic 90s hip-hop, shared his thoughts on the song’s production. “When I heard the song, the first thing that came to mind was some Mannie Fresh/Juvenile,” Paul said, referencing the iconic Cash Money duo. “The whole Cash Money vibe is there. Whoever produced this song, I think they were inspired by some Juvenile and some Mannie Fresh.”

As for LiAngelo Ball, he isn’t just letting the success of his debut single simmer online; fans will get the chance to see him perform “Tweaker” live at Rolling Loud California in March. The pro basketball player will make his festival debut, sharing the stage with artists like A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, and Peso Pluma.

For now, “Tweaker” is making its rounds. Let’s just celebrate LiAngelo’s transition from athlete to artist, and how this move is resonating with the culture. If you haven’t checked it out yet, don’t miss G3 GELO’s debut hit below.

As for the record. Press play again. No pressure!