The Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder are set to make NBA history on Wednesday in a game with unprecedented winning streaks and statistical dominance.

The Cavaliers enter the matchup with a 31-4 record, riding a 10-game winning streak, while the Thunder boast a 30-5 record and a current 15-game win streak, marking the first time two teams on such streaks have ever faced each other.

This clash also represents the first inter-conference game in league history between teams with winning percentages of .850 or higher this late in the season. Both squads have shattered franchise records, with Cleveland’s 15-game season-opening streak tied for the second-best in NBA history and Oklahoma City’s 15-game run currently unmatched.

Offensively, Cleveland leads the league with a 121.3 offensive rating, while Oklahoma City is the defensive juggernaut, posting a league-best 102.7 defensive rating. The Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell continues his historic scoring consistency, averaging at least 20 points per game for his eighth consecutive season. Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on pace for an elite statistical season, comparable only to Michael Jordan.

The game also highlights rising stars Evan Mobley and Jalen Williams, who anchor their teams at both ends of the floor. Both teams remain unbeaten in interconference matchups, with Oklahoma City 11-0 against the East and Cleveland 10-0 against the West.

Who takes the W home?