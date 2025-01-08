Trae Young sank a 49-foot buzzer-beater in a dramatic finish to lift the Hawks over the Jazz, 124-121. Young’s performance was historic, posting 24 points and 20 assists—his third 20/20 game of the season, tying him for the second-most in a single season behind Isiah Thomas’ five in 1984-85.

RAYFORD TRAE YOUNG FROM HALFCOURT FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/3LHB7xRjxH — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 8, 2025

The thing about jazz is…you gotta improvise 😎 pic.twitter.com/Ek1UaJATqz — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 8, 2025

The Timberwolves extended their hot streak, defeating the Pelicans 104-97. Anthony Edwards dazzled with 32 points, including seven three-pointers, continuing a scorching run with 122 points and 23 triples across his last three games. Zion Williamson returned after a two-month absence, scoring 22 points, including a highlight-worthy 360 windmill dunk, but it wasn’t enough to halt Minnesota.

SHOWTIME ZION WILLIAMSON 🍿 pic.twitter.com/q6UhUrKi2n — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 8, 2025

Meanwhile, the Mavericks snapped their five-game losing streak with a 118-97 victory over the Lakers. Despite missing Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, Dallas leaned on Quentin Grimes and PJ Washington, who combined for 45 points. The win also ended a 10-game skid for the Mavs when playing without their star duo. LeBron James contributed 18 points for the Lakers, highlighted by a left-handed windmill dunk, but Los Angeles struggled to keep pace.

