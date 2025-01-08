Spotify and OBB Media Debut ‘Billions Club Live’ Concert Film Featuring The Weeknd

OBB Media and Spotify have unveiled Billions Club Live with The Weeknd: A Concert Film, a 45-minute exclusive capturing The Weeknd’s Los Angeles concert celebrating his unprecedented milestone of 25 songs surpassing a billion streams. The film, available on Spotify, marks the first live iteration of Spotify’s prestigious Billions Club: The Series.

Produced by OBB Pictures, Billions Club Live extends the success of the flagship playlist and video series, which has spotlighted artists like Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, and Cardi B. Executive producers Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, and others have crafted an immersive celebration of global streaming success.

OBB Media continues its prolific streak, producing Netflix’s A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter and iHeartMedia’s Jingle Ball TV Special, Music Festival, and SWEAT VR project featuring Charli XCX and Troye Sivan.

