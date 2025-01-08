Vybz Kartel Teases 2025 Collaboration with Cardi B

Vybz Kartel is looking at a crazy 2025. Speaking with Billboard, part of his big 2025 plans is collaborating with Cardi B.

“I love Cardi! We got a song coming out next year,” Kartel said. “We are actually in the process of writing it. Even if I have to walk, I’m performing that song in New York!”

To close 2024, Vybz Kartel became an engaged man. Hitting Instagram, Kartel revealed that he made a proper proposal, putting a ring on his fiancee’s finger after asking her to be his wife while behind bars.

Advertisement

It’s Official #1Wife 💍❤️I Proposed in Prison, Proposed in #RealLife . You were there when I needed you most and I’ll never leave you baby. I cherish all the times you came to visit me and told me that it’s going to be ok. I cherish all the times we spoke on the phone and in real life in the box. We laughed together we cried together and now we celebrate together! You’re my best friend and my companion and I pray to God we stay together for as long as I Live. I Love you baby #iloveyou #wifeforlife #Family1st #GodistheGreatest

You can see the moment below.