Vybz Kartel Teases 2025 Collaboration with Cardi B

Vybz Kartel is looking at a crazy 2025. Speaking with Billboard, part of his big 2025 plans is collaborating with Cardi B.
“I love Cardi! We got a song coming out next year,” Kartel said. “We are actually in the process of writing it. Even if I have to walk, I’m performing that song in New York!”
To close 2024, Vybz Kartel became an engaged man. Hitting Instagram, Kartel revealed that he made a proper proposal, putting a ring on his fiancee’s finger after asking her to be his wife while behind bars.
You can see the moment below.