Concerns about Wendy Williams’ health have been circulating for months, fueled in part by Lifetime’s controversial docuseries chronicling her life and career. Before the documentary’s release, reports surfaced claiming that the former talk show host was battling dementia and aphasia. Speculation intensified as rumors emerged that Williams was confined to a treatment facility, unable to spend time with loved ones.

In December, fans were heartened by a rare glimpse of Williams attending her son’s graduation ceremony. Smiling and seated with family, she appeared to be in good spirits. Shortly thereafter, Stunt Lifestyle, host of the We In Miami podcast, shared footage of Williams at a family gathering where she was seen giving gifts and conversing. “She was mentally very sharp,” he commented. “I didn’t see any signs of mental decline. I had several conversations with Wendy. She was cracking jokes and making everyone laugh… It was the Wendy we all know and love.”

Adding to the growing optimism, Charlamagne Tha God provided another update on Williams during a recent episode of The Breakfast Club. Charlamagne revealed that he spoke with Williams over the holidays and found her condition vastly different from the alarming reports of her being “permanently incapacitated.” These claims were previously mentioned by Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, in a lawsuit against A+E Networks regarding the docuseries.

“She seemed perfectly fine to me,” Charlamagne said of their conversation. “Wendy sounded like she could do radio tomorrow if she wanted to. She called me. And I don’t know what ‘incapacitated’ means in the context of dementia or whatever they said she was dealing with, but no—there ain’t nothing incapacitated about Wendy Williams.”

As fans continue to rally behind her, Williams’ supporters are holding out hope for her potential return to the spotlight, reassured by updates that suggest she’s ready to reclaim her voice and career.