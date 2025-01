Jim Jones clapped back capo status. The “We Fly High” artist just unleashed a fiery response to 50 Cent and Cam’ron’s recent comments about his 2007 performance at a 50 Cent concert, a move that further inflamed tensions within the Dipset camp.

Speaking on the Respectfully podcast, Jones dismissed Cam’ron and 50’s criticisms, declaring, “Them n-ggas be on my dick. Them n-ggas ain’t got nothing else to think about but Capo.” He further elaborated, “Get off my dick! It’s only space on there for baby girl. Come on, man. Tugging on my shit like that.”

Get this; Jones also aimed Cam’ron’s suggestion that he could have prevented Dipset’s internal struggles, stating, “That n–ga couldn’t pull nothing together. He couldn’t do nothing with me. He couldn’t tell me nothing, n-gga.” He emphasized his independence, declaring, “I was my own boss […] I did what I wanted to do.”

Advertisement

Recalling the events leading to the 50 Cent performance, Jones explained, “I seen the shit wasn’t going right so I started doing what Jim Jones needed to do for Jim Jones ’cause the n-gga that was supposed to be the don wasn’t taking care of the Capo. It started feeling like the Gotti movie, ya heard?”

Addressing 50 Cent’s notorious feud with Cam’ron, Jones defended his decision to perform, stating, “I heard what [50] said, ‘Koch was a graveyard’ and all that type of shit. I didn’t give a fuck about none of that.” He candidly admitted, “I was a pirate.”

What’s more, Jones further criticized Cam’ron’s behavior during the 50 Cent feud, stating, “When Cam called the station over the Koch shit, I felt that was childish.” He added, “You started going crazy over Koch, over a white man that had been jerking us since we got signed there, and whatever backdoor deals you had with them served you more than it served me. So when that shit went on, I was like, ‘That was kinda weak, that was corny.’”

During their initial interview, Cam’ron acknowledged 50 Cent’s move as “smart” and “devious,” while 50 Cent admitted it was a calculated attempt to sow discord within Dipset.

Check out the convo below and let us know what’s what.