Jim Jones has responded to 50 Cent and Cam’ron’s recent comments revisiting his controversial 2007 performance with 50 Cent during a time of internal Dipset friction. The Harlem rapper addressed the situation during an appearance on Justin Laboy’s Respectfully podcast.

“Those dudes stay talking about me,” Jones remarked. “I did a lot for both of them, but they need to get off my back. Come on, man.”

The controversy stems from Jones joining 50 Cent on stage at a New York City concert while 50 was feuding with Cam’ron. Cam implied the performance disrupted efforts to fix Dipset’s issues, but Jones rejected this narrative. “Nobody could tell me what to do,” he said. “I saw things weren’t going right, so I focused on Jim Jones. The ‘don’ wasn’t taking care of business.”

Advertisement

Jones defended his decision, explaining he prioritized career over loyalty. “They called me to perform, and I had the hottest record out,” he said. “It wasn’t about friendship—it was business. 50 gave me a platform, and I took it.”

Jones also addressed Cam’ron’s past actions, criticizing his handling of Dipset’s situation. “Calling out Koch Records on Hot 97 was childish,” he said, referencing Cam’s 2007 on-air argument with 50. “You didn’t show up when it mattered, but you made noise over a label that was taking advantage of us.”

In a prior interview, Cam’ron admitted that 50’s move to invite Jones to the stage was “smart” and “devious,” calling it a “checkmate moment.” 50 added that it was a calculated risk. “I wasn’t sure if Jim would go for it, but I took the shot,” Fif said. “When he accepted, it caused exactly the kind of discord I expected.”