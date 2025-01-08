It’s just wild how LeBron James continues to defy age and expectations, proving at 40 years old he is still that dude. While debates swirl about where James ranks among the all-time basketball greats, one thing is clear: his sustained excellence, especially in his 22nd season, is unparalleled in NBA history. And on Tuesday night, he reminded everyone why.

Okay it all went down with 8:06 left in the first quarter of the Lakers’ matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, James delivered what may be the best dunk of his career — and he did it at the age of 40. The play started with Rui Hachimura missing a corner three-pointer. Lakers guard Max Christie grabbed the rebound and quickly pushed the ball upcourt. Spotting James streaking toward the top of the key, Christie sent a perfectly timed pass in rhythm, and LeBron took it from there.

Get this, after a single dribble near the foul line, James charged down the lane at full speed. When Mavericks’ 7-foot-1 center Dereck Lively stepped up to challenge at the rim, James switched gears, switching the ball to his left hand mid-air. In one fluid motion, he completed a windmill dunk that left Lively helpless.

Advertisement

The eye popping play had the Lakers bench erupting in excitement, and TNT commentator Kevin Harlan couldn’t help but praise the incredible display of athleticism. But what really set the play apart wasn’t just the dunk itself — it was what came next. After hammering the ball through the hoop, James immediately sprinted down the court and stole the Mavericks’ inbounds pass, quickly transitioning to defense. It was a perfect example of the all-around impact LeBron still has on the game.

What does this all mean? At 40, LeBron James continues to defy the limits of what we expect from players in their 20th season. Whether it’s jaw-dropping dunks, clutch plays, or leadership, James shows no signs of losing his edge anytime soon. If anything, he’s proving that his place in NBA history is still very much alive and well.