50 Cent has responded to Jim Jones’ recent remarks during an interview with Justin LaBoy, where the Dipset rapper called out both Cam’ron and 50. Taking to Instagram, 50 posted a photo of Jones standing near Jay-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe, and others, seemingly excluded from their conversation. He captioned the image, “LOL. INDIVIDUAL 1 calling the shots out here, I know you working so please don’t say gangster sh*t to me INDIVIDUAL 1!”

The caption alluded to longstanding allegations that Jones cooperated with federal authorities during Tekashi 6ix9ine’s 2019 racketeering trial. To bolster his claim, 50 also shared a court transcript from the trial, in which Jones allegedly stated that 6ix9ine needed to “get violated” and was no longer a gang member.

The feud reignited after Cam’ron and 50 discussed Jones’ controversial 2007 performance with G-Unit during a time of internal tension within Dipset. Appearing on Cam’s Talk With Flee podcast, 50 admitted the move was designed to create discord within the group.

Advertisement

Jones addressed the remarks during his appearance on Justin LaBoy’s podcast, saying: “Them n***as be on my d**k. Them n***as ain’t got nothing else to think about but Capo. I did a lot for them n***as in their life, ya heard? Both of them. Pause, though. Get off my d***! It’s only space on there for baby girl. Come on, man. Tugging on my sh*t like that.”

Jones also reflected on Cam’ron’s past attempts to resolve Dipset’s conflicts, dismissing his efforts, saying, “That n***a couldn’t pull nothing together. He couldn’t do nothing with me. He couldn’t tell me nothing, n***a,” Jones claimed. “Let’s not get this sh*t twisted. Nobody could tell me nothing. I was my own boss. I did what I wanted to do. I seen the sh*t wasn’t going right, so I started doing what Jim Jones needed to do for Jim Jones, ’cause the n***a that was supposed to be the don wasn’t taking care of the Capo. It started feeling like the Gotti movie, ya heard?”

As of now, Jones has not responded to 50 Cent’s latest Instagram post.