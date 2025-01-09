Adidas has pulled all Yeezy merchandise from its website following Kanye West’s latest Instagram rant. The rapper and designer accused the brand of continuing to profit from Yeezy products despite their partnership officially ending.

“When you google Yeezy.com, the Adidas site comes before the Yeezy site,” West posted. “Stop doing this. Stop your moves to hold me back. Our partnership is done.”

By Wednesday, Adidas appeared to comply, erasing all Yeezy-related products and articles from its website. Previously, the brand had announced plans to sell off remaining Yeezy stock by the end of 2024, fully severing ties by 2025.

Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden addressed the situation during an October press conference, stating, “There [aren’t] any more open issues. And there is no money going either way. It belongs in the past.” Despite tensions, Gulden has acknowledged West’s creativity, calling him “one of the most creative people in the world” during a 2023 podcast appearance. However, Adidas had condemned West’s 2022 antisemitic remarks, which led to their split.

With Yeezy products scrubbed from its site, Adidas seems determined to move forward, leaving behind years of collaboration and controversy.