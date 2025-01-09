In an in-depth interview with Apple Music, Bad Bunny shares his pride in Puerto Rico’s resilience and enduring cultural identity.

Reflecting on the island’s 130 years of U.S. association, he highlights how Puerto Ricans have preserved their unique way of life, spirit, and values through generations. “What I can say is that I really feel proud of my people, about my country, about my culture, and about how they be resistant, people that did it before, people who inspire the new fighting and caring, preserving who we are,” he says.

Bad Bunny also opens up about the mission behind his latest album, stating that his primary goal is to bring joy and happiness to his listeners, regardless of the world’s challenges. “I feel like nothing bad happens in the world and in my life when I’m creating music,” he explains. He hopes his work can uplift people, helping them feel better even after a difficult day.

Advertisement

The album’s release aims to bridge generations, encouraging families to connect through music. He envisions a shared experience where elders introduce younger generations to past musical influences, sparking conversations that bring them closer together. For Bad Bunny, this connection is a vital part of his creative purpose.

On Sunday, Bad Bunny delivered new music to his army of fans. Over the weekend, the Latin superstar delivers his sixth album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos (“I Should Have Taken More Photos”). The new album features Dei V, Omar Courtz, Rainao, Chuwi, and Pleneros de la Cresta.

Speaking with The New York Times, Bad Bunny revealed the album is his most “Puerto Rican” yet. “Everyone one of them is Puerto Rican and there for a reason,” he said. “When I listened to them I felt like I was there in Santurce, hanging out.”

You can hear the full album below.