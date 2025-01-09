BET CEO Scott Mills Hints at ‘106 & Park’ Revival

Is 106 & Park coming back in the future? BET CEO Scott Mills appeared on The Breakfast Club to promote the 2025 NAACP Image Awards but spoke about the historic show.

“People love ‘106 & Park,’ the fact that it doesn’t work as a linear television show doesn’t mean it’s over,” Mills said. “We can bring ‘106 & Park’ back as a podcast, as a digital experience. We are working on bringing ‘106 & Park’ back in 2025.”

Mills also revealed there is an exploration around the show as it heads to its 25th anniversary.

You can hear it all below.