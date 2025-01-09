The long-standing feud between Cardi B and blogger Tasha K has taken another contentious turn. Tasha K, who owes Cardi $3.9 million in damages following a 2019 defamation lawsuit, has accused the Bronx rapper of attempting to silence her as part of their ongoing legal battles.

According to documents obtained by HipHopDX and first reported by TMZ, Tasha K filed claims in federal bankruptcy court on Tuesday (January 7), alleging that Cardi is not acting in her economic interest but rather attempting to end both her bankruptcy case and her career. This development follows Cardi’s move in December to have Tasha’s bankruptcy case dismissed, a move the blogger claims is a tactic to stifle her voice.

Tasha’s Accusations

In her filing, Tasha alleges that Cardi’s efforts are driven by an overarching attempt to impose restrictions on her First Amendment rights. Specifically, she points to Cardi’s insistence on a non-disparagement clause that Tasha argues is so broad it would effectively derail her career.

“She seeks to sabotage Debtor’s Career through unreasonable restrictions on her First Amendment rights,” Tasha’s filing reads. “Having failed to bully Debtor into accepting an overarching non-disparagement clause, Claimant filed the Motion to Dismiss to harm Debtor’s Career and end Debtor’s bankruptcy case.”

Tasha K filed for bankruptcy in 2023, citing the multi-million-dollar judgment Cardi won in the defamation case. Cardi’s legal team has accused Tasha and her husband of orchestrating a “months-long scheme to hinder, delay, and defraud” efforts to collect the owed money.

Cardi B’s Response

Cardi B’s legal actions stem from the 2019 lawsuit, which she filed after claiming Tasha K ran a smear campaign filled with false and malicious statements about her. The judgment awarded Cardi significant damages, but the YouTuber has yet to pay the full amount. Cardi’s legal team has argued that the dismissal of Tasha’s bankruptcy case is essential to ensuring justice and payment.

While the legal battle continues, Cardi B is also focusing on her music. The rapper has been hard at work on her highly anticipated sophomore album, reportedly taking extreme measures to ensure it meets her high standards. Despite the distractions of legal disputes, Cardi remains committed to delivering for her fans.

What’s Next?

The court’s decision on whether to dismiss Tasha K’s bankruptcy case will have significant implications for both parties. For Cardi B, it could mean finally collecting the damages awarded to her. For Tasha K, it could spell further restrictions on her career and freedom of speech.

