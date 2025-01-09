Basketball and cultural celebration collide with the release of the Curry 12 ‘Year of the Snake,’ a striking addition to Stephen Curry’s signature footwear line. Available exclusively in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region starting today, January 9, the sneaker combines high-performance innovation with a tribute to the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Stephen Curry gave fans a sneak peek of the Curry 12’s capabilities during his awe-inspiring performance against the Philadelphia 76ers last week, going a perfect 8-for-8 from beyond the arc. The shoes not only represent peak athletic performance but also honor the traditions of the Lunar New Year, celebrated primarily in Asia.

The ‘Year of the Snake’ design is a vibrant interpretation of the Chinese zodiac sign that marks 2025. A bold red Flow bottom sets the foundation for a two-toned snakeskin upper, with scaly black and gold patterns adorning the heel counter and TPU sidewall. Metallic gold and black laces add a luxurious touch, while red accents complete the festive palette. The lenticular tongue top is a standout feature, alternating between the Curry Brand Splash logo and the Chinese characters “乙巳,” which translate to “2025 Year of the Snake.”

These details make the Curry 12 not only a performance-driven basketball shoe but also a collector’s item for fans of Curry and those who celebrate the Lunar New Year.

For basketball enthusiasts and sneaker collectors in the APAC region, the Curry 12 ‘Year of the Snake’ is available starting today. With its seamless blend of cultural homage and on-court excellence, this exclusive release is sure to leave its mark on and off the hardwood.