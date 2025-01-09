Today, the rap world celebrates a queen in her prime as Flo Milli turns 25! Born Tamia Monique Carter on January 9, 1999, in Mobile, Alabama, Flo Milli has quickly become a force to be reckoned with, thanks to her infectious charisma, sharp lyrics, and undeniable confidence.

Since bursting onto the scene with her viral hit “Beef FloMix” in 2019, Flo Milli has captivated fans with her unique blend of playful energy and commanding presence. Her debut mixtape, Ho, Why Is You Here?, released in 2020, solidified her position as one of rap’s rising stars, earning widespread acclaim for its unapologetic swagger and creativity. The project spawned hits like “In the Party” and “Like That B****,” cementing Flo’s reputation as an artist who marches to the beat of her own drum.

Over the past few years, Flo Milli has continued to shine, dropping her highly anticipated debut album You Still Here, Ho? in 2022. The album showcased her growth as an artist, blending playful bars with introspection while celebrating her southern roots. With chart-topping singles like “Conceited” and collaborations with artists like Rico Nasty and Baby Tate, Flo Milli has proven that she’s here to stay.

Beyond the music, Flo Milli’s impact extends to her influence as a style icon and role model for young women. Whether it’s her bold fashion statements or her empowering lyrics, she’s inspiring fans to embrace their individuality and exude confidence.

As she celebrates this milestone birthday, fans are eagerly anticipating what’s next from the self-proclaimed “Princess of Rap.” With her talent, ambition, and unstoppable drive, there’s no doubt that Flo Milli’s best is yet to come.

Here’s to Flo Milli—may her 25th year bring more success, joy, and memorable bangers!