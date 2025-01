Hollywood Premieres Canceled as LA County Battles Wildfires

With Los Angeles County combatting three different wildfires, Hollywood is entering a pause. According to Variety, Amazon MGM Studios and Universal Studios have canceled premiere events.

The premieres of Unstoppable, starring Jharrel Jerome and Jennifer Lopez, and Wolf Man were canceled. Paramount and Max also canceled Better Man and The Pitt.

“Due to the dangerous conditions affecting Los Angeles we are canceling tomorrow’s premiere of ‘Better Man,’” a Paramount spokesperson said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with those impacted by the devastating fires resulting from these conditions, and we encourage everyone to stay safe and follow guidance and orders from local officials and government agencies.”

HBO and Max offered, “Out of an abundance of caution due to the ongoing Palisades Fire and continued wind advisories through tomorrow, we are canceling Wednesday’s premiere event for ‘The Pitt.’ The safety and well-being of our attendees, staff, and community are our top priority. We are grateful for the first responders bravely working to protect our community, and our thoughts are with those affected. Stay safe!”

More devastating images from the #PalisadesFire. An unknown number of homes and other structures have been lost. The fire was last mapped at 2,900 acres but is likely much larger. Live coverage: https://t.co/0wfQNmlGWx

(AP Photos) pic.twitter.com/OOZFAt95uo — KTLA (@KTLA) January 8, 2025

Los Angeles County is engulfed in wildfires, with the largest blaze roaring through the Pacific Palisades. The result is tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders.

According to CNN, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass expects the wildfire conditions to “worsen” throughout Wednesday (Jan. 8) morning. Gov. Gavin Newsome has declared a state of emergency in the area.

LIVE UPDATES: Palisades Fire in Los Angeles scorches 2,921 acres; many homes burned https://t.co/18E8duO05J pic.twitter.com/Q50zoqhddJ — KTLA (@KTLA) January 8, 2025

Scenes across the county highlight abandoned cars in between Malibu and Santa Monica, which were eventually bulldozed so emergency personnel could make it to combat the fire.

The Palisades fire is burning through areas comparable to five football fields a minute and has already scorched 2,9000 acres. The area is now under an emergency, comparing the winds to a “tornado.”

Two men and a dog were trapped inside a home in the Pacific Palisades when the 2,900-acre fire hit their area https://t.co/pN4zPeW4FR pic.twitter.com/PoQ24oufKS — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) January 8, 2025

Fires are also present in the Hurst area, north of the San Fernando Valley, and another in Altadena, dubbed the Eaton fire, eviscerating 1,000 acres in hours.

Adding to the complication, over 200,000 homes and buildings do not have power.

“We came from Huntington Palisades and there were so many homes destroyed along Sunset Boulevard,” KTLA’s Sandra Mitchell reports from the #PalisadesFire. “It just took my breath away.” Live Updates: https://t.co/pAlVjlCqi8 pic.twitter.com/HTNVwOmZjk — KTLA (@KTLA) January 8, 2025

Off-duty firefighters are being asked to report their availability to fight the fire. The call for assistance has not been conducted in this manner in two decades. Margaret Stewart, a spokesperson for the department, said, “I’ve got 19 years on and this is the first one that I’ve been involved in. It’s not something that we have to do very often.”

The origin of the fires was aided by a dry “rainy season,” designed explicitly as December through March. There has only been .01 of an inch of rain in LA since Dec. 1. The dry land and exceptionally high winds have assisted in fueling the fire.