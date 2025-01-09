iHeartMedia and NFL Extend Podcast Partnership, Launch New Show

iHeartMedia, the world’s leading podcast publisher, and the National Football League have renewed their exclusive partnership, originally established in 2021. Under the extended deal, the NFL Podcast Network will continue to host fan-favorite shows while introducing new original podcasts and NFL Club content each year. The collaboration also aims to expand the network’s reach by incorporating additional existing podcasts.

“The NFL Podcast Network continues to grow and capture new audiences, and we’re thrilled to strengthen the successful partnership between iHeart and the NFL with new shows and the addition of more team podcasts,” said Will Pearson, president of iHeartPodcasts. “Our new extended deal is guaranteed to bring fans closer to the game, players and teams they love, and keep listeners up to date on the insider information they want to hear.”

“We are incredibly excited to continue our partnership with iHeartMedia,” said Brent Lawton, NFL vice president of business development and strategic investments. “Since its launch in 2021, the NFL Podcast Network has delivered NFL fans best-in-class storytelling and podcast content, and we look forward to developing new podcasts and more content with iHeart.”

Advertisement

The first new show for 2025, Lots to Say with Bobby Bones and Matt Cassel, pairs iHeart’s award-winning personality, Bobby Bones, with former Pro Bowl quarterback Matt Cassel. Based in Nashville, the duo will dive into football, music, current events, and personal stories. Upcoming guests include Tim McGraw, Jared Allen, Parker McCollum, and Boomer Esiason.

With a combined 17,500 passing yards and a Dancing With The Stars Mirrorball trophy, Bones and Cassel bring unique perspectives to the podcasting world. The debut episode, available today, features Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner.

The NFL Podcast Network includes hits like “NFL Daily with Gregg Rosenthal” and “Move the Sticks with Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks.” IHeartPodcasts distribute episodes and available on the iHeartRadio app and all major platforms.