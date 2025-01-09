Kendrick Lamar Dominates YouTube Charts with Tracks from ‘GNX’

Kendrick Lamar’s sixth studio album, GNX, is making waves on the charts, with four tracks landing on the US Top Songs list. Leading the charge is “tv off” featuring Lefty GunPlay at #5, while “squabble up” follows at #13. The SZA collaboration “luther” holds strong at #29, and “wacced out murals” rounds out the entries at #68.

Adding to his success, Lamar’s fiery diss track “Not Like Us,” stemming from his lyrical battle with Drake, secures the #6 spot. His ability to blend sharp lyricism with compelling narratives continues to resonate with listeners.

Last week, twelve tracks from Lana, the deluxe edition of SZA’s SOS album, have surged onto Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart, with “30 for 30,” her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, debuting at No. 1. The song amassed 17.5 million official U.S. streams, an airplay audience of 385,000, and 2,000 digital song downloads during the tracking week of December 20–26, according to Luminate.

This marks SZA’s seventh chart-topping hit on the Hot R&B Songs chart, breaking a tie with Rihanna for the most No. 1s by a woman since the chart’s inception in October 2012. The record-setting achievement underscores SZA’s continued dominance in the R&B genre and her ability to captivate audiences with her poignant storytelling and emotive delivery.