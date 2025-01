We are a week away from the release of Mac Miller’s posthumous album, Ballonerism. With a Jan. 17 release date, Miller’s estate has released the tracklist.

In addition to the tracklist, the single “5 Dollar Pony Rides” will arrive on Jan. 9. The album will be 14 tracks long and feature SZA and Delusional Thomas.

You can see the full tracklist below.

