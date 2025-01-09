NBA 2K25 Season 4 Drops Jan. 10 with New Rewards, Fashion, and Events

2K has unveiled NBA® 2K25 Season 4, set to launch on Friday, January 10, offering players fresh rewards, stylish cosmetics, and exciting events across MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W Online*. The season kicks off 2025 with thrilling opportunities to compete and earn ahead of February’s NBA All-Star Weekend.

Key Highlights of NBA 2K25 Season 4:

MyCAREER: Players can earn XP and climb the rewards ladder with standout prizes, including a Level 14 Drift Trike (New Gen only), a Level 30 Tier 1 ‘Max +1’ Badge Perk, a Level 38 All-Star 2025 Duck Pool Floaty, a Level 39 Banana Man Costume, and a Level 40 +1 Cap Breaker.

MyTEAM: Season 4 lets players build competitive lineups featuring past and present NBA stars. Rewards include cards like Level 1 Anthony Edwards Evolution Card, Level 10 Diamond Cole Anthony, and Level 40 Dark Matter Dwyane Wade, alongside new Galaxy Opal and Pink Diamond cards. Players can also earn rewards on-the-go via NBA® 2K25: MyTEAM on iOS and Android**.

Pro Pass*: This premium option unlocks 40 additional levels of rewards, including the exclusive Pro Pass version of the Level 40 Dark Matter Dwyane Wade card, a Mocap Suit, and more.

The W Online*: Players can compete in new challenges to earn rewards such as a Lauren Jackson Coach Card, Badge Perks, and VC.

NBA 2K25 is available on multiple platforms and rated E for Everyone. For more details, visit nba.2k.com/2k25.