Paris Hilton Reveals Her Family’s Malibu Home Burned to Ground in L.A. Fires

Paris Hilton has revealed her Malibu beachfront home has burned in the Los Angeles County wildfires.

“Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” the message reads. “This home was where we built so many precious memories. … It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London. … While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family is safe. My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires.”